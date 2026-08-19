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  • /Nine Bangladeshis killed in Kolkata fire, says Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

Nine Bangladeshis killed in Kolkata fire, says Bangladesh Deputy High Commission

The tragic fire at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street that claimed nine lives, Kolkata Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Nine Bangladeshis killed in Kolkata fire, says Bangladesh Deputy High Commission
Image Credit: ANI Photos

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Nine Bangladeshis killed in Kolkata fire, says Bangladesh Deputy High Commission
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