/Nine charred to death as fire engulfs double-decker bus in Greater Noida

Nine people, including a woman, were charred to death after a massive fire broke out on a double-decker bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday.
The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Jewar police station.
The incident triggered panic among passengers. Several reportedly jumped from the bus windows in an attempt to escape the flames.
More than 30 passengers were travelling on the bus when it suddenly caught fire. Nine passengers, including a woman, were trapped inside and burnt alive in the blaze.
The double-decker bus was travelling from Noida towards Mahoba via the Yamuna Expressway when the fire broke out.
After receiving information about the incident, a fire brigade team and personnel from the Jewar police station reached the spot and began rescue and relief operations.
Passengers were evacuated from the bus, while several others were reportedly rescued after the windows were broken to facilitate their escape.
A passenger recalled, "I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings; I didn't even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out. It was so crowded that people were shoving each other. I was pushed around, and someone eventually pulled me out. I don't remember anything else after that."
"It was completely filled with smoke; the scene was chaotic, and getting out was extremely difficult...It was so smoky that nothing was visible; people were suffocating inside," added the survivor.
"Very few managed to escape, only those who could push their way out amidst the shoving...Many people lost their lives...There were quite a few people behind me who probably couldn't make it out, as I myself got out quite late," she further added.
#WATCH | Greater Noida | A passenger says, "...I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn't pick up any of my belongings; I didn't even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out. It was so crowded that… https://t.co/udoxnMaZrk pic.twitter.com/41N7aaXZZi— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026
Police and fire department teams remain at the scene as authorities work to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire. The exact cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
According to a preliminary report, the bus was carrying a large quantity of luggage, including baggage loaded on its roof. The substantial amount of luggage has also drawn attention in the wake of the incident.
The fire has once again raised questions over the safety arrangements and precautions followed by buses, particularly those operating on long-distance routes.
Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations are underway. Further details are awaited.
(with agencies inputs)
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