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Nine charred to death as fire engulfs double-decker bus in Greater Noida

The double-decker bus was travelling from Noida towards Mahoba via the Yamuna Expressway when the fire broke out, with more than 30 passengers onboard. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 07:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
Nine charred to death as fire engulfs double-decker bus in Greater Noida
Image Credit: ANI Screengrab

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