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Nine killed after van swept away in swollen drain in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh

The victims, residents of Dhansad village in the Satwas area of neighbouring Dewas district, were travelling to Kadlavad when the accident occurred. The van was crossing a culvert over the Jhiri drain, where water had spilled onto the road following heavy rainfall.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Nine killed after van swept away in swollen drain in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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