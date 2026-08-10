/Nine killed after van swept away in swollen drain in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh

Nine people, including three children and two women, were killed on Monday after a van carrying 11 passengers was swept away by strong currents in a swollen drain in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said. The accident took place around 9.30 am near Padana on the Pachore-Sarangpur road. Two passengers managed to swim to safety and were later admitted to hospital.
The victims, residents of Dhansad village in the Satwas area of neighbouring Dewas district, were travelling to Kadlavad when the accident occurred. The van was crossing a culvert over the Jhiri drain, where water had spilled onto the road following heavy rainfall.
Police said villagers and local administration officials had warned the driver not to attempt the crossing because of the strong water flow. The driver, however, proceeded, after which the current swept the vehicle into the drain. The van sank within moments.
Sarangpur Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Arvind Singh said the heavy rainfall had caused rivers and drains in the area to overflow.
"The driver drove the van into the strong current of the drain near the Padana bypass. The vehicle was swept away and sank within a short time, resulting in the deaths of nine people," Singh said.
Following the incident, police, local administration personnel and a State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team launched a rescue operation. The vehicle was eventually pulled out of the drain with the help of a crane.
The deceased were identified as Shankar Singh (50), his wife Sagarbai, Reenu (28), wife of Hukum Singh, their sons Rajveer (3) and Jaspreet, Vishal Chauhan, his wife Pooja (27), Rishika and Anand Singh.
The van was registered in the name of Mukesh Singh, who was driving it. Mukesh Singh and Hukum Singh survived the accident and were taken to hospital for treatment, officials said.
A 30-foot bridge over the Jhiri drain is currently under construction at the site. Officials said water was flowing over the incomplete structure after the heavy rain, making the crossing particularly dangerous.
A case has been registered at Sarangpur police station and further investigation is underway, police said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the deaths and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims.
"The news of the deaths of passengers in the rain-related accident on the Pachore-Sarangpur road in Rajgarh district is deeply tragic. My condolences are with the affected families," Yadav said.
He said instructions had been issued to provide financial assistance to the bereaved families, while search operations were also underway for people reported missing following the incident.
The accident comes amid heavy monsoon rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, with several rivers and drains overflowing and water affecting low-lying roads and crossings in different parts of the state.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.