Nine Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once In Their Lifetime

Some books stand the test of time in a world full of stories. They provide deeper understanding of human experience, inspiration and wisdom. Here we curate list of nine must-read books. Each of these books has emerged with the power to transform perspectives and may have a lasting impact on you. These books are powerful modern works as well as timeless classics.

Be it ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’, a work highlighting raw honesty; ‘The Alchemist’, a sample of philosophical richness; or introspective depth of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, these books are relevant for generations. And therefore, they are must-reads for those seeking to make their life rich through literature.

1. ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Authored by Hyper Lee, it is novel wherein a child in the American South sees morality, race and justice from his perspective and geopolitical situation he is in.

2. ‘1984 by George Orwell’

It is worldly classic that warns loss of individuality, surveillance and totalitarianism.

3. ‘The Brothers Karamazov’

It is profound exploration of morality, free will, doubt and faith by Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky through a captivating family story.

4. ‘Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind’

Written by Israeli medievalist and military historian Yuval Noah Harari, the book is a sweeping narrative of human history – which challenges how we think about our species.

5. ‘Pride and Prejudice’

The novel by Jane Austen wittily criticises romance, gender roles and class in 19th-century England.

6. ‘Meditations’

Curated by Marcus Aurelius, it is collection of Stoic reflections on discipline, duty and finding peace in chaos.

7. ‘The Great Gatsby’

American novelist and essayist F. Scott Fitzgerald has written it as the American dream, wealth and tragic story of love during the Jazz Age.

8. ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’

The book is a magical masterpiece of Colombian writer and journalist Gabriel García Márquez, chronicling the rise and fall of the Buendía family in Macondo.

9. ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’

It is the account of holocaust survivor Viktor E. Frankl, an Austrian neurologist and psychologist that blends philosophy and psychology to explore meaning in suffering.