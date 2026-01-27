Nipah virus infections reported in India: Expert says no vaccine yet, no cases in Thailand | What you need to know

Nipah virus: After the reports of suspected cases of Nipah virus disease being identified in India, Thailand's Civil Aviation Authority announced that it will implement comprehensive screening for all flights arriving from West Bengal.

Although the Nipah virus has caused only a few known outbreaks in Asia, it infects a wide range of animals and causes severe disease and death in people, making it a public health concern.

No vaccine, West Bengal is endemic: Expert

President of AIIMS Bilaspur, and Chairman of India's Covid-19 Working Group at the National Technical Advisory Group, Dr Narendra Kumar Arora, speaking on the presence of Nipah Virus in India, mentioned that both states Kerala and West Bengal are endemic to the virus.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Dr. Arora stated that the current outbreak in West Bengal was first reported among five health workers. The AIIMS Bilaspur President described the disease as highly infectious, he emphasised that the person either develops encephalitis symptoms or severe respiratory disease.

Dr. Arora further mentioned that no vaccine is currently available for this virus.

"...There is currently no vaccine available for this virus, and monoclonal antibodies are to be given as soon as someone is diagnosed with Nipah virus infection." said Dr Arora.

He also mentioned that there is a very limited supply of these monoclonal antibodies globally, and India has taken this up as a very important initiative to ensure their availability within the country.

Screening of flights in Thailand

Thailand's Civil Aviation Authority announced the screening of flights, starting from 00:00 local time on Monday to prevent the virus from entering the country, according to IANS.

In a statement released on Sunday, the authority said the screening measures will be adjusted dynamically based on the evolving situation. Passengers who exhibit symptoms that call for further testing are required to present relevant medical certificates before boarding and must adhere to public health guidelines throughout the flight.

Upon arrival in Thailand, all travelers will undergo temperature checks and be required to fill out a health declaration form. Dedicated screening stations have been set up in the jet bridge areas of designated airports.

No Nipah virus cases have been reported in Thailand so far, authorities said on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, as per IANS.

Nipah virus- what is it, symptoms, and more

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health bodies, the Nipah virus primarily targets the lungs and brain.

Symptoms include fever, headache, drowsiness, confusion, and coma, with a mortality rate exceeding 40 per cent among infected patients. In infected people, it causes a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers.

Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic virus and is transmitted from animals to humans. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people.

Nipah virus was first recognised in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in, Malaysia and no new outbreaks have been reported in the nation since then.

