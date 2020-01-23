Nirbhaya case judge who issued death warrants for convicts transferred to Supreme Court registry

NEW DELHI: Sessions court judge Satish Kumar Arora, who recently issued death warrants for all four convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case, has been appointed as additional registrar in Supreme Court of India.

A letter sent by Registrar General, Delhi High Court, to the District Judge, Patiala House Courts said that Arora would be initially joining on deputation for a year.

Satish Arora had been hearing the petition filed by Nirbhaya's parent seeking to expedite the process of the execution of convicts. The case is likely to be assigned to a new judge soon who will be entitled to entertain any plea related to the Nirbhaya case in the trial courts.

Arora first issued the death warrant for all four convicts - Pawan, Vinay, Akshay and Mukesh - calling for their execution on January 22 at 7 am.

After this two curative petitions were rejected by Supreme Court. A mercy petition was filed by Pawan which was also rejected by Supreme Court and later by the President.

Jail Authorities informed the court of Judge Satish Arora that mercy petition was rejected by the President and that fresh death warrant be issued.

Judge Satish Arora issued fresh warrants for execution for February 1 at 6 am.