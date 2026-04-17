FACT CHECK: Did the finance minister really guarantee a 2500% return? Here's the reality

A viral video circulating on social media claims that an investment of Rs. 22,000 can result in a return of Rs. 5.5 lakh within one week. The video features Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appearing to make such a claim and has been officially debunked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit as a dangerous scam.

The PIB Fact Check account on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) clarified the video is a highly advanced deepfake created using artificial intelligence (AI), where scammers used the finance minister's image and voice to lend credibility to a phony investment scheme. PIB stated, "The video circulating on the internet claiming that an initial investment of Rs 22,000 will yield a return of Rs 550,000 in one week is completely false." The government warns that the Government of India and the finance minister do not endorse or promote any "get rich quick" scheme.

The PIB has urged the public to be vigilant against "too good to be true" offers and scams using deception and fraudulent misrepresentation to defraud individuals of their money.

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A viral video of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claims to offer ₹5,50,000 in a week in lieu of an initial investment amount of ₹22,000. #PIBFactCheck:



Neither the Government of India nor the Finance Minister is endorsing any… pic.twitter.com/cgUhxLWvEj — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 16, 2026

Government reporting methods:

Individuals seeing fraud or suspicious content (such as videos) should report it as quickly as possible to PIB at:

WhatsApp - +91 8799711259

- +91 8799711259 Email - factcheck@pib.gov.in

If you have been a scam victim

Based on the input from cybersecurity experts about scammers, it is often too late to recover funds once they have been paid to the perpetrators. If you've lost money to someone committing fraud against you, here are some things you can do to try to minimize your losses according to the government.

Report cybercrime: Call 1930 for help from the National Cybercrime Helpline.

Report cybercrime online: Report to www.cybercrime.gov.in

It's important to check before you invest: Always get confirmation from the government or other licensed financial advisor before investing in the opportunity.

Because of the rise in the number of AI-based scams, it has become even more important for investors to verify that the video message they receive is actually from the person who they are being asked to invest in, even if the video appears to show a government official higher-ranking than they worked for.

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