Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Two Bills In Lok Sabha To Impose Cess On Tobacco Products

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced two bills in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, aimed at levying cess on tobacco products and their manufacturing.

Sitharaman introduced the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, soon after the House convened following a brief adjournment till noon.

According to the minister, “It will augment the resources for meeting expenditure on national security and public health, and levy a cess for the said purposes on the machines installed or other processes undertaken by which specified goods are manufactured or produced, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

Sougata Roy, AITC MP, opposed the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, stating that the Bill does not mention the dangers of tobacco on packets, and that the government only seeks to collect excise duty from such products.

Roy also opposed the introduction of the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, stating that he is against imposing any cess that would not be shared with states. He termed the bill ambiguous and added that it lacked information about the dangers of tobacco products.

DM Kathir Anand, DMK MP, objected to the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, stating that while the bill appears technically sound, it imposes a severe financial burden on ordinary citizens.

The government has listed a total of 13 bills for consideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee.

Other legislative proposals likely to be taken up during this session include: the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

As per the schedule, the Winter Session of Parliament will continue till December 19, 2025.