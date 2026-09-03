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Breaking the glass ceiling: Meet Dr Nirmala Yadav, the first and only woman on the Ram Temple Trust

Dr Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad has been appointed as the sole female member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, bringing decades of academic and administrative experience.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
Breaking the glass ceiling: Meet Dr Nirmala Yadav, the first and only woman on the Ram Temple Trust
Image Credit: Meet Dr Nirmala Yadav, the first and only woman on the Ram Temple Trust.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Breaking the glass ceiling: Meet Dr Nirmala Yadav, the first and only woman on the Ram Temple Trust
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