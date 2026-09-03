/Breaking the glass ceiling: Meet Dr Nirmala Yadav, the first and only woman on the Ram Temple Trust

Official induction of Dr. Nirmala Yadav of Shikohabad as a single woman trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has taken place following an important administrative meeting held on September 2. With her vast experience in academics and strong connections in Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Yadav regarded her induction as a significant milestone paying homage to the inclusion of women's representation in India's spiritual landmarks.
As part of the restructuring of the governing body, the appointment serves to link the grassroots-level educational leadership with the upper management of the trust.
Being a woman with strong expertise in higher education, Yadav contributes with her well-developed administrative skills to the important religious trust.
Education: Dr. Nirmala Yadav received post-graduation in Hindi and Sanskrit.
Professional career: Yadav worked as the principal of BDM Degree College in Shikohabad and MG Degree College in Firozabad gaining about 15 years of management experience.
Union activity: Besides being an active administrator, Dr. Nirmala Yadav contributed to educational policy as a national vice president of teachers' association.
Her association with the temple is not merely one of credentials since it goes back several years through Yadav's family's connections with the historical movement.
Family legacy: As per her claims, Yadav's father-in-law, her husband, and herself have been an active part of the long-running movement to build the Ram Mandir.
Transparency: Speaking about the many scandals concerning donation money to the temples, she assured the people of the strict policy of transparency in dealings.
Empowering Matrushakti: Looking at her election as recognition of the work of all the women in the country, she recalled how Lord Ram had asked for the divine power of mothers before going to Lanka.
Along with the induction of Yadav in the trust, there are also plans to make some broad changes to improve the efficiency of management of the temple.
Appointment of new trustees: Apart from Yadav, also joining the trustees is Mahesh Bhagchandka from Delhi—a relative of the former VHP leader Ashok Singhal—and Ayodhya campaigner Madan Mohan Pandey, who has acted as Ram Lalla's lawyer in court.
Leadership shifts: Following key resignations and vacancies, Govind Dev Giri transitioned to general secretary, while Bhagchandka assumed the role of treasurer.
First CEO appointment: In a historic move to separate spiritual duties from logistical operations, retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra was selected as the trust's very first Chief Executive Officer following a rigorous vetting process.
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