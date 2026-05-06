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NewsIndiaNishant Kumar likely to become Minister in Bihar Cabinet expansion: Source
NISHANT KUMAR

Nishant Kumar likely to become Minister in Bihar Cabinet expansion: Source

Nishant Kumar, a prominent face in JD(U), after Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha induction has become active in state politics and is considered close to the party's leadership. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Nishant Kumar likely to become Minister in Bihar Cabinet expansion: SourceJD(U) leader Nishant Kumar likely to be inducted in Bihar cabinet as Minister (Image: IANS)

In a significant political development, JD(U) leader and son of Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,  Nishant Kumar is set to be inducted as a minister in the Bihar government, according to reliable sources. The move comes ahead of an expected cabinet expansion. 

According to Zee Bihar Jharkhand, which described it as one of the biggest updates related to the JD(U) leader. Visuals circulating with the report show Nishant Kumar in formal settings, including what appears to be a meeting or preparation for an official event. 

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Bihar Cabinet Expansion

The NDA-led Bihar government, is reportedly preparing for a major cabinet reshuffle or expansion. Reports suggest that the swearing-in ceremony is being planned at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. Nishant Kumar's potential induction is being seen as part of efforts to strengthen the alliance's representation and bring in fresh faces. 

Nishant Kumar, a prominent face in JD(U), after Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha induction has become active in state politics and is considered close to the party's leadership. His elevation is being viewed as a strategic decision amid ongoing political alignments in Bihar. 

The NDA, which holds power in Bihar, has been focusing on cabinet balancing to ensure broader representation across regions and communities.

Further details regarding the exact portfolio and official confirmation from the Chief Minister's Office or JD(U) around Nishant Kumar, along with the full list of new ministers, are awaited. 
 
This is a developing story, further details awaited.

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