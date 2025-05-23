Nishikant Dubey Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 1991 Indo-Pak Military Pact, Congress Calls Him 'Stupid'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday stoked a new controversy after he called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hypocrite for questioning Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar over providing information about Operation Sindoor to Pakistan.

The Congress clapped back at the BJP leader, stating that he "repeatedly displays his stupidity." Dubey's accusation stems from Rahul Gandhi's criticism of S. Jaishankar, which the BJP MP views as inconsistent with Gandhi's previous statements. Dubey referenced a 1991 Indo-Pak military transparency pact signed during a Congress-backed government to highlight what he called Congress's longstanding alignment with a "Pakistani vote bank."

In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "Rahul Gandhi ji, this is an agreement made during the time of your government. In 1991, your party-supported government made an agreement that India and Pakistan will exchange information about any attack or army movement. Is this agreement treason?..."

Further continuing his attack, Dubey wrote, "Congress is hand in glove with Pakistani vote bank, does it suit you to make objectionable comments on Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar ji."

Speaking with ANI, he said, "...We consider Pakistan a terrorist nation since 1947, we are fighting with them over the issue of Kashmir for 78 years and our part of Kashmir has been occupied by Pakistan. Even after that, you (Congress) have been giving concessions to Pakistan. Be it the Nehru-Liaquat Pact in 1950, Indus Water Treaty, the Simla Agreement of 1975. We don't talk about how the defence system of a nation functions in the Parliament also..."

"But in 1991, when you were extending support to the Chandra Shekhar-led government and in 1994, when there was a government of P. V. Narasimha Rao, then it (agreement) was implemented and you wrote where the army, navy will be deployed and how the air force would function...Do all these things not amount to treason? Congress cheated the nation just for the sake of vote bank politics...India should start a case of Treason and an FIR should be registered against those who made this agreement and the Congress party...," he continued.

#WATCH | Delhi | On his tweet, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "...We consider Pakistan a terrorist nation since 1947, we are fighting with them over the issue of Kashmir for 78 years and our part of Kashmir has been occupied by Pakistan. Even after that, you (Congress) have been… pic.twitter.com/pHJamUOAoW — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2025

The Congress party has pushed back against Dubey's claims, accusing him of lacking intelligence and repeatedly making foolish remarks.

Speaking to ANI, Shrinate pointed out that the Congress withdrew its support from the former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar's government in March 1991 while the agreement was signed in April.

"First of all, Nishikant Dubey repeatedly displays his stupidity. Former PM Rajiv Gandhi withdrew support from the Chandrashekhar government on 6 March 1991. First of all, this is probably an agreement signed in April 1991. This agreement is for peacetime. It is about ensuring that there is no misunderstanding between the armies of the two countries during peacetime," she said.

"When we have taken action now, there was a terrorist attack on us, we have retaliated aggressively... So first of all, Nishikant Dubey and the BJP are accepting that EAM Jaishankar informed, and what Rahul Gandhi was saying was the truth. Jaishankar informed Pakistan, and the BJP itself is confirming it... The agreement he is referring to is a peace-time agreement. Jaishankar ji had informed that there would be a war-like situation," Supriya Shrinate said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also defended Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Khera dismissed the allegation, stating, "This person needs to know that in late February 1991, the Indian National Congress had already withdrawn support from the Chandrashekhar government, and elections to the 10th Lok Sabha had been announced."

The exchange between Dubey and the Congress party has sparked a heated debate, with both sides trading barbs and accusations. The controversy highlights the ongoing tensions between the BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)