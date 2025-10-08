Nithari Rape And Murder Case: Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Surendra Koli’s Curative Plea

Nithari killings case: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a curative petition filed by Surendra Koli, who was convicted in Nithari killings in 2005-2006. Koli was sentenced to death for the murder and rape of a 15-year-old girl. His conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011, and a review plea was dismissed in 2014. However, in recent years, the Allahabad High Court acquitted him in 12 other cases linked to the Nithari murders, which the top court described as an “anomalous situation.”

According to the Bar and Bench, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath heard the curative plea in open court. Observing that the conviction was based only on a statement and the recovery of a kitchen knife, the bench indicated that the matter “deserved to be allowed.”

“This matter deserves to be allowed in a minute,” CJI Gavai said, while reserving the verdict.

During the hearing, CJI Gavai also made a lighthearted remark on Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare, saying, “Mr Thakare, as a solicitor I expect you to be an officer of the court. I have a very good impression of you in Bombay. Let Delhi pollution not pollute you.”

Background of the Nithari Killings

The Nithari murders took place between 2005 and 2006 in Noida’s Nithari village. The case first came to light in December 2006, when human skeletons were discovered in a drain near a house belonging to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher. Koli, who worked as Pandher’s domestic help, was arrested and later made the prime accused in the killings.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed multiple cases against Koli on charges including murder, abduction, rape and destruction of evidence. Pandher, meanwhile, was charged separately in a case related to immoral trafficking.

Koli was convicted in more than ten cases and sentenced to death by trial courts. However, in January 2015, the Allahabad High Court commuted his death sentence in one case to life imprisonment due to delays in his mercy petition.

In October 2023, the High Court acquitted both Koli and Pandher in several other cases, overturning earlier convictions. The CBI and victims’ families challenged these acquittals, but the Supreme Court dismissed their appeals in July 2025.