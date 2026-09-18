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  • /2006 Nithari serial murder accused Surinder Koli dies by suicide in Haridwar

2006 Nithari serial murder accused Surinder Koli dies by suicide in Haridwar

The Nithari case came to light in December 2006 when police found human remains behind a house in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
2006 Nithari serial murder accused Surinder Koli dies by suicide in Haridwar
Image Credit: ANI. Surender Koli.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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