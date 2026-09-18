/2006 Nithari serial murder accused Surinder Koli dies by suicide in Haridwar

Surinder Koli, who was acquitted of all charges by the Supreme Court in 2025 in connection with the 2006 Nithari serial killings, has died allegedly by suicide in the Bhupatwala area of Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Local authorities confirmed the news on Friday after recovering his body from the scene. Police have started an investigation to establish the cause of death.
(This is a developing story.)
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