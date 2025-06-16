Nitin Gadkari Announces 'Rahveer' Scheme To Give Rs 25,000 To Those Helping Accident Victims

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday made a big announcement during the Zee Bharat show. When asked about police harassing those helping accident victims, Gadkari said that the government has already decided policy in this regard and soon, a reward scheme will be rolled out out to encourage people to help those injured in the accident.

"We have also decided that if someone is helping an accident victim to save their life by taking them to hospital, then police won't take action against them. We have also decided that those helping accident victims will be called 'Rahveer' and will be given Rs 25,000 as a reward," said Gadkari while addressing ‘Bharat Ki Udaan - A Zee Bharat Initiative’ program.

Gadkari also hinted that the government is well aware of the treatment cost linked to the accident victim's hospitalisation and announced a scheme for the same as well.

"The government would give 7-day treatment expenses to the hospital treating the accident victim, subject to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh once an FIR is registered and a report is sent to the government," said Gadkari.

"To bear the medical expenses of the accident victims up to Rs 1.5 lakhs, we have done MoUs with insurance companies...There is a report that 50,000 lives can be saved if accident victims are taken to hospital within one hour," said Gadkari.

Gadkari said that an official notification in this regard has already been issued recently. The minister urged people not to flee the spot after the accident and requested them to help save the lives.

The Union Minister also said that the government and some NGOs are working to spread awareness and train people on how to lift accident victims correctly.