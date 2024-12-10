Nitin Gadkari Announces Roads & Highways Projects Worth Rs 30,000 Cr For Rajasthan

Jaipur: A thematic session on the theme of infrastructure and supply chain was organised on the second day of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024. The discussions took place on crucial areas such as enhancing logistical efficiency, sustainable expressways, and developing industrial zones near transport networks to boost operations and sustainability.

“The passage of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor through the tribal districts of the state of Rajasthan will facilitate the development of these districts at a fast pace and help unlock the industrial potential of these areas. An efficient transport system is one of the four pillars in the infrastructure sector whose availability facilitates the flow of investment, asset creation and generation of new jobs,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways.

Gadkari also announced nine roads and highways projects, having a total length of 800 km, for Rajasthan, including the Northern Jaipur Ring Road and Jaipur-Kishangarh-Jodhpur to Amritsar Highway project while addressing the gathering. The projects are estimated to cost INR 30,000 crore.

Jogaram Patel, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Government of Rajasthan said that an excellent road network and logistics sector are key for an indispensable role in the development of the state.

Praveen Gupta, Principal Secretary, PWD, Government of Rajasthan said that Rajasthan has taken big strides in the logistics sector which has led to significant improvement in its ranking in the logistics sector.

The session titled ‘Infrastructure: An Important Link in Supply Chain’ saw experts deliberating on strategies to integrate various modes of transport to enhance logistical efficiency and develop specialised networks for efficient freight movement.

The panellists also dwelled upon the subject of making the expressways sustainable and eco-friendly. The experts also weighed on the strategy of developing dedicated industrial zones which are in close proximity to the transport systems enhancing efficiency and scale of operations.