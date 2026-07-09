The controversy over India's E20 ethanol-blended petrol programme has intensified after Activist and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla claimed he has several vehicle owners ready to provide evidence of problems linked to the fuel. His remarks came days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari challenged critics to identify even one vehicle that had suffered damage due to the use of E20 petrol.
In a post on X, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla said he had accepted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's public challenge regarding E20 ethanol-blended petrol.
"We accepted the public challenge from Union Minister @nitin_gadkari ji, in which he had called for owners of vehicles damaged by E20 ethanol-blended petrol to come forward. He had challenged us to bring just 1 person, but I have 4 to 6 completely non-political ordinary citizens ready, along with evidence," Poonawalla said.
Poonawalla claimed that instead of being given an opportunity to present the vehicle owners, he was contacted by Delhi Police and warned that if he stepped outside his residence, he could face arrest.
"But instead of a meeting, I received a call from @DelhiPolice saying that if we went outside his residence, we would be arrested. Now, you tell me—how are we ordinary citizens supposed to fulfill a challenge issued by a Union Minister?," Poonawalla added.
Continuing his criticism of India's E20 petrol programme, Poonawalla said the police warning was not the main issue. He alleged that Nitin Gadkari was promoting the National Ethanol Policy while members of his family were involved in the ethanol business.
"The issue runs much deeper than this. Gadkari ji himself has admitted on camera that his son handles the ethanol business, which generates an annual income of ₹50 to ₹100 crore. Personally advancing the National Ethanol Policy while enabling his own family to reap crores in profits from it—this is a clear case of 'Conflict of Interest.'," he added.
Poonawalla argued that government policies should benefit citizens rather than any family business.
"How many ordinary Indians do you know who earn ₹100 crore a year? As the scope of ethanol expands, this business will only grow bigger. This 'Son Promotion Scheme' must now end. Government policies should serve the public, not benefit a family business," Poonawalla added.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has challenged critics of India’s E20 petrol programme to identify a single vehicle that has suffered problems due to the use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel. His remarks have renewed the debate over ethanol blending, with supporters highlighting its economic benefits and critics raising concerns about vehicle performance and mileage.
On July 7, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari challenged critics of India’s E20 petrol programme to identify a single vehicle that had suffered problems because of the use of 20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel.
Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Conclave in New Delhi, Gadkari said there was no evidence that E20 petrol damages vehicles.
"There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one," he said.
The minister also claimed that allegations regarding reduced mileage and vehicle damage were part of sponsored campaigns against the government's ethanol blending programme.
"...false narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns," the minister said.
Gadkari said India spends nearly Rs 22 lakh crore every year on fuel imports. He said ethanol blending is important to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions.
India has already achieved its target of blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol. Ethanol is produced from biomass sources such as sugarcane, corn, and rice. The government promotes it as a cleaner fuel alternative.
Addressing allegations about his family’s business interests, Gadkari acknowledged that family members own sugar factories. However, he denied that their businesses depend on ethanol production.
"As a result, an additional Rs 45,000 crore went into the pockets of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," Gadkari said.
The government has made the sale of E20 petrol mandatory across the country. Critics argue that many vehicles on Indian roads were designed for E10 fuel and may experience lower mileage and increased wear and tear when using E20 petrol.
The Centre has rejected these concerns and cited expert assessments stating that E20 fuel is safe for many vehicles originally designed for lower ethanol blends.
Despite the government's support for ethanol blending, the issue continues to generate debate among consumers, industry experts, and policymakers. Questions related to mileage, engine performance, and long-term vehicle compatibility remain key points of discussion.
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