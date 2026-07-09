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  • /Activist accept Gadkari's E20 challenge; seek appointment to present evidence

Activist accept Gadkari's E20 challenge; seek appointment to present evidence

While the government says E20 fuel is safe and helps reduce fuel imports, critics continue to raise concerns about mileage, vehicle performance, and long-term engine wear.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 09:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
Activist accept Gadkari's E20 challenge; seek appointment to present evidence
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

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