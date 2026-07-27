/Nitin Gadkari moves Bombay HC over social media posts linking him, family to alleged E20 business gains

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has moved the Bombay High Court against social media posts that link him and his family to alleged business gains from the E20 ethanol blending programme.
According to the lawsuit filed by Gadkari, the contentious content includes posts, deepfake images, and videos that falsely allege his and his family’s involvement in profiting from the programme. The petition also emphasises that the ethanol blending policy is being administered by the Petroleum Ministry.
The Bombay High Court has permitted Nitin Gadkari to file a civil suit against Meta and other social media platforms, along with unidentified entities allegedly involved in spreading misinformation against him and his family.
The development comes amid increasing public scrutiny over ethanol-blended fuel, particularly E20 petrol, following widespread social media claims that the higher ethanol blend has caused performance issues and damage in some vehicles.
Meanwhile, automakers and government-backed testing agencies have asserted that vehicles certified for E20 are specifically designed and tested to safely run on the fuel. They have attributed isolated incidents of vehicle issues to factors such as fuel contamination and poor maintenance, rather than the ethanol blend itself.
The Central government has been actively promoting higher ethanol blending in petrol as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on crude oil imports, cut carbon emissions, and boost domestic ethanol production using sugarcane and grain-based feedstocks.
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