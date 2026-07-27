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Nitin Gadkari moves Bombay HC over social media posts linking him, family to alleged E20 business gains

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approached the Bombay High Court over alleged defamatory social media posts, deepfakes and videos linking him and his family to business gains from India’s E20 ethanol blending programme.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari moves Bombay HC over social media posts linking him, family to alleged E20 business gains
Image Credit: ANI

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