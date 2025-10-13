Nitin Gadkari Unveils Key Highway Projects Worth ₹2,000 Cr In Puducherry

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 3 National Highway projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Puducherry on Monday.

This includes the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of a four km elevated corridor between Indira Gandhi Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square on NH-32, improvements to the 14 km ECR Road on NH-332A, and the inauguration of the 38 km four-lane Puducherry-Poondiyankuppam section of NH-32, an official statement said.

These projects are designed to enhance road safety and ease traffic congestion within the urban stretch from Indira Gandhi Square to Rajiv Gandhi Square, reducing travel time from 35 minutes to just 10 minutes.

They will also decongest Puducherry's urban areas, resulting in significant fuel savings, reduced vehicular emissions, and lower operating costs.

The improved road network will offer better connectivity for pilgrims visiting the Manakula Vinayagar Temple, Natarajar Temple, Navagraha Temples, and Aurobindo Ashram.

Motorists travelling from Viluppuram towards Cuddalore, Chidambaram, and Nagapattinam will now be able to bypass the busy Puducherry town, saving approximately 50 minutes of travel time, according to an official release.

Overall, these projects will provide a substantial boost to tourism and trade in the Union Territory, while ensuring seamless travel to key destinations such as Auroville and Pichavaram, thereby strengthening Puducherry's position as a vibrant hub of culture, commerce, and connectivity.



Governor of Puducherry K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy, Union Minister L. Murugan, State Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and senior officials were present at the ceremony.