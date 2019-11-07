Nitin Garkadi to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to resolve Maharashtra political crisis

In order to end political stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Transport Ministe Nitin Garkadi is expected to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Thursday, according to sources. The meeting is likely to discuss the political scenario as both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena are unwilling to let go off the Chief Minister`s post, and disagree over 50-50 power sharing formula.

However, the BJP leaders will also meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today to submit their claim for the government formation. Earlier BJP leaders including BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungatiwar and Ashish Shelar, were supposed to meet governor at 11.30am, but now the timing has been changed to 2pm today.

Sources, however, added that BJP will meet the governor today, but may not stake claim to form the government.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday had reiterated that the next government will be formed by his party with its own Chief Minister, but had failed to spell out how it would be achieved.

On reports of Shiv Sena shifting its MLAs to a resort, Raut told ANI today, "There is no need for us to do this, our MLAs are firm in their resolve and committed to the party. Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first."

He also reiterated that the Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena, and ruled out RSS mediation, adding “no talks with RSS on it.”

On poaching of Sena MLAs by the BJP, Raut was quoted as saying, “we are not moving our SS MLA’s to any location. Our MLAs are intact. If anyone has guts I challenge them to do that, there will be consequences. But some leaders from other parties have spoken about that fear with their MLAs. It has been seen that in such situation the ruling party is involved in horse trading & pressure tactics. But what happened in Karnataka and Goa that will not be allowed to happen in happen.”

The political tussle in Maharashtra over power-sharing has reportedly divided Shiv Sena into two groups. One group is in favour of ending the deadlock now and forming a government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the other is adamant on the 50:50 formula, according to sources.

The Shiv Sena and BJP fought the Maharashtra Assembly election in alliance, are locked in a bitter fight over seat-sharing, which has delayed the formation of a new government in the state.

Shiv Sena is adamant of having a coalition government under 50:50 formula, while the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra, has made it clear that the government will be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, newly-elected Congress MLAs do not want to see a BJP government in Maharashtra, party leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar told ANI on Wednesday.

Responding to talks that Shiv Sena may form the government with Congress and NCP, Wadettiwar reportedly said that his party has not received any proposal from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.