Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin on Monday assumed charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National Working President in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s National President JP Nadda.

At 45, Nitin Nabin becomes only the second person in the party’s history to hold this position after the current party chief, JP Nadda.

According to an NDTV report, while the BJP’s constitution does not formally provide for the appointment of a Working President, the role is widely seen as a significant step toward party leadership. This perception stems from Nadda himself, who served as the party’s Working President for around six months in 2019 before being elevated to the position of National President.

Political circles are now abuzz with speculations that Nitin Nabin’s appointment could pave the way for him to become the next BJP Chief.

Meanwhile, according to India Today, the party's national president is elected, and the BJP is likely to conduct elections around January 14 to elect the next chief.

Nitin Nabin would become the national president of the BJP if he wins the party election.

On the other hand, several media reports also suggest that the BJP has delayed the election for the party's national president due to the 'Kharmas', which will begin tomorrow (Tuesday), and during this time, the important ceremonies are not carried out.

This period ends on January 14, 2026, and as per reports, the process to elect the new party head could start then.

Who Is Nitin Nabin?

Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and five-time MLA, Nitin Nabin, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin carries the experience of governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times.

The BJP leader has also worked extensively for the BJP's Yuva Morcha and holds experience of being the State in-charge as well.

He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing, and Law Department in the Bihar government.

(with ANI inputs)