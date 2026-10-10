/'Driven by foreign forces': BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul Gandhi and CJP of plot to destabilise India

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of attempting to destabilise India, alleging that their protests were driven by political motives and foreign forces. His remarks came as CJP supporters and INDIA bloc leaders challenged the Election Commission over voter roll revisions and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, he described what he called an attempt to create a "highly dangerous and serious situation" in the country. He singled out the opposition alliance and CJP, a youth-led movement, and sought to link the latter to Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.
"Who is doing this? Two anarchic groups: one led by Rahul Gandhi of the 'INDI Alliance,' and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal's associates, CJP," he said.
The BJP chief accused the groups of refusing to accept electoral defeats and competing to cause unrest. "These are people that the public has rejected... instead of accepting that verdict or learning from it, you have hatched a plot to destabilise the country," he said.
He further alleged that they were pursuing their political agendas "at the behest of foreign forces".
#WATCH | Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin says, "Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilize the nation—where 1.4 billion people are living in peace and harmony, contributing collectively to India's development. Who is doing this? Two anarchic groups: one led by Rahul Gandhi of the 'INDI Alliance,' and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal's associates, CJP. I want to state clearly to both these groups that the people of India see right through your motives. Your 'anarchist competition', vying to see who can create more instability in the country, will not succeed. These are people that the public has rejected... instead of accepting that verdict or learning from it, you have hatched a plot to destabilize the country. I want to say that you are undertaking these efforts, driven by your political agendas, at the behest of foreign forces..." He adds, "Despite persistent global crises, the country is forging ahead on a path of continuous progress. Yet, this fact rankles you. You cannot digest India's growth, progress, and advancement. You cannot bear to see India moving forward as a self-reliant and empowered nation, and you are attempting to destabilize it at the behest of foreign forces. Let me state clearly: Indian democracy possesses immense strength, and the patriots of this nation will unite to thwart your designs."— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
Nitin Nabin also accused his political opponents of resenting the country's economic progress. He said India's democracy was strong enough to resist attempts to disrupt it and that citizens would oppose any effort to weaken constitutional institutions.
Referring to the BJP-led government's record since 2014, he said it had sought to eradicate terrorism and Naxalism. He then accused Gandhi and others of having an "urban Naxal" mindset.
"Rahul Gandhi, your intentions will never succeed," Nabin said, warning that the public would reject language he regarded as insulting towards people holding high constitutional offices. He also said political rivals would face a "fitting and stern response".
BJP president Nitin Nabin's statement comes as the INDIA bloc and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have been protesting over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
For the past few days, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs have been protesting and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations that the revision could unfairly remove voters from the electoral rolls. Police briefly detained Gandhi and other lawmakers during the demonstration.
Separately, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 10, supported by student and youth groups. The organisers accused the Election Commission of undermining electoral fairness and sought Kumar’s resignation as well as changes to the voter-list revision procedures.
Delhi Police refused permission for Saturday's gathering, citing public-order concerns. Police detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and, according to the movement, its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Reuters also reported the detention of protesters in central Delhi amid tight security and restrictions on movement.
The Election Commission and the BJP have denied allegations that voter-list revisions were designed to favour the ruling party. The commission says names flagged for removal include people who have died, moved away or cannot be traced, and that eligible voters wrongly excluded can seek to enrol again.
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