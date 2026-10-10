/'Driven by foreign forces': BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul Gandhi and CJP of plot to destabilise India

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin says, "Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilize the nation—where 1.4 billion people are living in peace and harmony, contributing collectively to India's development. Who is doing this? Two anarchic groups: one led by Rahul Gandhi of the 'INDI Alliance,' and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal's associates, CJP. I want to state clearly to both these groups that the people of India see right through your motives. Your 'anarchist competition', vying to see who can create more instability in the country, will not succeed. These are people that the public has rejected... instead of accepting that verdict or learning from it, you have hatched a plot to destabilize the country. I want to say that you are undertaking these efforts, driven by your political agendas, at the behest of foreign forces..." He adds, "Despite persistent global crises, the country is forging ahead on a path of continuous progress. Yet, this fact rankles you. You cannot digest India's growth, progress, and advancement. You cannot bear to see India moving forward as a self-reliant and empowered nation, and you are attempting to destabilize it at the behest of foreign forces. Let me state clearly: Indian democracy possesses immense strength, and the patriots of this nation will unite to thwart your designs."