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'Driven by foreign forces': BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul Gandhi and CJP of plot to destabilise India

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has accused Rahul Gandhi, the INDIA bloc and the Cockroach Janta Party of attempting to destabilise India at the behest of foreign forces. His allegations came amid protests in Delhi demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the  revision of electoral rolls. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
'Driven by foreign forces': BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul Gandhi and CJP of plot to destabilise India
Image Credit: AI edit/author. LoP Rahul Gandhi, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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