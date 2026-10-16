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  • /'Power passes through mandate, not anarchy': BJP chief Nitin Nabin slams CJP protest, 'regime change' remark

'Power passes through mandate, not anarchy': BJP chief Nitin Nabin slams CJP protest, 'regime change' remark

BJP president Nitin Nabin accused the Opposition of pursuing a "regime change" agenda with foreign support after Prashant Bhushan's remarks on the ongoing electoral protests.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
'Power passes through mandate, not anarchy': BJP chief Nitin Nabin slams CJP protest, 'regime change' remark
Image Credit: IANS. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Nabin.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Power passes through mandate, not anarchy': BJP chief Nitin Nabin slams CJP protest, 'regime change' remark
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