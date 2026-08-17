/Nitin Nabin’s BJP team takes shape: New faces, veteran comebacks and key changes

The BJP has announced a new 65-member national team under party president Nitin Nabin, nearly seven months after he took charge. The line-up includes 51 new faces, while 14 office-bearers from the previous team have been retained. The new appointments will oversee the party’s organisational work, election strategy and outreach to voters.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the BJP’s new team, its organisational composition and the changes made across key positions.
#DNAमित्रों | कितने रिपीट हुए..कितने नए आए..क्यों आए? BJP ने सोशल मीडिया का 'कैप्टन' क्यों बदला?— Zee News (@ZeeNews) August 17, 2026
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The new team includes 13 national vice-presidents, nine general secretaries, 16 national secretaries, a treasurer, national office in-charge, North-East coordinator and cells cluster coordinator. The party has also announced the presidents of seven organisational fronts, along with its media and social media teams.
The line-up has been described as a combination of younger leaders and experienced politicians, with women receiving significant representation. The average age of the team is around 53, while 42 of the 65 office-bearers are below 60.
Among the most notable changes is the return of former BJP general secretary Ram Madhav as a national vice-president. Madhav, who has also served as an RSS pracharak, is known for his role in coordination between the RSS and BJP. He served as a BJP general secretary until 2020 and has now returned to a prominent organisational role after nearly six years.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia has been retained as a national vice-president. Of the 13 vice-presidents, nine are new faces and six are women. Other appointees include former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Baijayant Panda, D Purandeswari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Doshi, Bharati Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, M Nagraj, Professor Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the new team as a combination of organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. He expressed confidence that the new office-bearers would contribute to strengthening the party and its focus on public service.
B L Santosh has been retained as BJP organisation general secretary, signalling continuity in the party’s organisational functioning and its coordination with the RSS.
Former Union minister Smriti Irani is among the prominent new general secretaries. After her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Irani has now been assigned a major organisational responsibility. Her appointment assumes significance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, where she could play an important role. She has previously worked in the organisation and served as national president of the Mahila Morcha.
Vinod Tawde and Sunil Bansal are the only two general secretaries retained from the previous team. Tawde, who entered national organisational politics in 2020, has built a reputation as a strong organisational performer. His work as Bihar in-charge during the 2025 Assembly election was praised after the NDA secured a major victory.
Bansal has been retained for his electoral strategy and experience of working in challenging states. After his work in two consecutive Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, he also helped the BJP in Odisha and West Bengal. He is known for working away from the limelight.
The new general secretaries include former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, former Basti MP Harish Dwivedi, Khargone MP Gajendra Patel and Haryana Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia.
The new team has been announced ahead of Assembly elections in five states expected at the beginning of next year, including Uttar Pradesh. A third consecutive victory in Uttar Pradesh will be among its biggest early tests. Six leaders from Uttar Pradesh have been accommodated in positions including vice-president, general secretary and secretary.
Piyush Goyal has once again been appointed BJP treasurer, replacing Rajesh Agrawal. Goyal had held the post before 2014 and will now combine his ministerial responsibilities with an organisational role. Rajesh Mangal has been appointed co-treasurer.
General secretary Tarun Chugh has been appointed national office in-charge, while Rajya Sabha MP Sambit Patra has been given charge as North-East coordinator. Former Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dev Sharma has been appointed cells cluster coordinator, with responsibility for connecting different sections of society with the party.
Anil Baluni has retained his position as media coordinator, with Ashish Agrawal, Pradeep Bhandari and Siddharth Yadav appointed as co-coordinators.
The BJP has made a major change to its social media team, appointing Deepak Mhaskey as social media coordinator in place of Amit Malviya, who held the position for 11 years. Mhaskey had worked with Nitin Nabin during the Chhattisgarh Assembly election.
A former chemistry professor from Chhattisgarh, Mhaskey is described as an expert in electoral data and data analytics and has also served as a BJP spokesperson in the state. Four co-coordinators have been appointed to assist him.
The change comes as social media continues to play an important role in shaping political narratives. Building a positive narrative for the BJP and the government while competing with opposition parties online will be a key challenge for the new team.
The BJP has also announced new leadership for its organisational fronts. Hemang Joshi, a Lok Sabha MP from Vadodara, has been appointed president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, replacing Tejasvi Surya. Roop Kumari Choudhary has been named president of the Mahila Morcha.
Amar Pal Maurya will head the OBC Morcha, while Bansilal Gurjar has been appointed president of the Kisan Morcha. Shivesh Ram will lead the Scheduled Caste Morcha, Mannalal Rawat the Scheduled Tribe Morcha and Kunwar Basit Ali the Minority Morcha.
The new team has representation from 23 states and Union Territories. It includes three former chief ministers, Vasundhara Raje, Tirath Singh Rawat and Biplab Deb, as well as 18 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.
Professionals have also found space in the organisation, including two professors, six PhD holders, four doctors, engineers, chartered accountants and lawyers. Twelve women are part of the new organisational team.
Another notable inclusion is Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who has been appointed secretary. Pathak, who previously formulated strategies for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, recently joined the BJP and will now work on strategy for the party.
Nitin Nabin’s first meeting with the newly appointed team is scheduled for 22 August. The meeting is expected to set the direction for the organisation’s next phase of work.
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