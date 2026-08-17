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Nitin Nabin’s BJP team takes shape: New faces, veteran comebacks and key changes

The line-up includes 51 new faces, while 14 office-bearers from the previous team have been retained. The new appointments will oversee the party’s organisational work, election strategy and outreach to voters.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
Nitin Nabin’s BJP team takes shape: New faces, veteran comebacks and key changes
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Nitin Nabin’s BJP team takes shape: New faces, veteran comebacks and key changes
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