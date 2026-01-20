Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP President | Who Held The Post In The Past? A Flashback

Nitin Nabin was formally elected as the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. His appointment marks a significant moment in the party's top leadership move. At 45, he became the youngest person to helm the saffron party.

Nabin assumed charge earlier in the day at the party's headquarters in Delhi amid a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi, who felicitated him and described him as a "millennial" leader poised to carry forward the party's legacy amid India's development journey.

Who Is Nitin Nabin?

Nitin Nabin is a five-time MLA from Bihar's Bankipur constituency and a former state minister who has handled portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development, and Law, bringing extensive grassroots and administrative experience.

Who Has Previously Held BJP's Party President Post

1- Atal Bihari Vajpayee (former PM of India) - 1980-1986

2- Lal Krishna Advani (former Deputy PM of India, served as the President of the BJP for the longest period since its inception in 1980) - 1986-1990, 1993-1998, 2004-2005

3- Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi (former Union Minister) - 1991-1993

4- Kushabhau Thakre - 1998-2000

5- Bangaru Laxman - 2000-2001

6- K. Jana Krishnamurthy - 2001-2202

7- M. Venkaiah Naidu - 2002-2004

8- Nitin Gadkari (Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India) - 2010-2013

9- Rajnath Singh (Minister of Defence)- 2005-2009, 2013-2014

10- Amit Shah (Union Home Minister)- 2014-2017, 2017-2020

11- JP Nadda (Union Minister)- 2020-2026

Nitin Nabin Gets Z-Category Security

The Central government has reportedly provided Z-category security cover to Nitin Nabin.

The decision, taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs based on an Intelligence Bureau threat perception assessment, comes shortly after his rise to the top organisational post of the world's largest political party.

(with IANS inputs)