Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008729https://zeenews.india.com/india/nitin-nabin-takes-charge-as-bjp-president-who-held-the-post-in-the-past-a-flashback-3008729.html
NewsIndiaNitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP President | Who Held The Post In The Past? A Flashback
BJP PRESIDENT

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP President | Who Held The Post In The Past? A Flashback

Nitin Nabin assumed charge earlier in the day at the party's headquarters in Delhi amid a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi. Meanwhile, the Central government has reportedly provided Z-category security cover to the newly appointed BJP National President. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP President | Who Held The Post In The Past? A FlashbackLeft to Right: Nitin Nabin, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, JP Nadda, Amit Shah

Nitin Nabin was formally elected as the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. His appointment marks a significant moment in the party's top leadership move. At 45, he became the youngest person to helm the saffron party. 

Nabin assumed charge earlier in the day at the party's headquarters in Delhi amid a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Modi, who felicitated him and described him as a "millennial" leader poised to carry forward the party's legacy amid India's development journey. 

Who Is Nitin Nabin? 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nitin Nabin is a five-time MLA from Bihar's Bankipur constituency and a former state minister who has handled portfolios like Road Construction, Urban Development, and Law, bringing extensive grassroots and administrative experience.

Also Read- Who Is Nitin Nabin? BJP Leader Now Named Next Party President | From Cadre To Command

Who Has Previously Held BJP's Party President Post

1- Atal Bihari Vajpayee (former PM of India) - 1980-1986
2- Lal Krishna Advani (former Deputy PM of India, served as the President of the BJP for the longest period since its inception in 1980) - 1986-1990, 1993-1998, 2004-2005
3- Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi (former Union Minister) - 1991-1993
4- Kushabhau Thakre - 1998-2000
5- Bangaru Laxman - 2000-2001
6- K. Jana Krishnamurthy - 2001-2202
7- M. Venkaiah Naidu - 2002-2004
8- Nitin Gadkari (Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India) - 2010-2013
9- Rajnath Singh (Minister of Defence)- 2005-2009, 2013-2014
10- Amit Shah (Union Home Minister)- 2014-2017, 2017-2020
11- JP Nadda (Union Minister)- 2020-2026

Nitin Nabin Gets Z-Category Security

The Central government has reportedly provided Z-category security cover to Nitin Nabin. 

The decision, taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs based on an Intelligence Bureau threat perception assessment, comes shortly after his rise to the top organisational post of the world's largest political party.

(with IANS inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indore crorepati beggar
Meet Indore’s Crorepati Beggar: Man Who Lends To Jewellers While Still Begging
USA Tariff
New Delhi’s Power Play: UN's Decline In Trump's Global Shakeup
Donald Trump
Explained | Can Europe’s Trade Bazooka Stop Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats?
India-UAE agreement
India-UAE Defence Pact Signed In Al Nahyan's Swift Delhi Visit
‪Farooq Abdullah‬
‘Kashmiri Pandits Will Never Return Permanently To Valley’: Farooq Abdullah
AAP
Only AAP Can Defeat BJP In Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Indian Army
What The Army’s Swadeshi Firefighting Bot Is and Why It Matters
Bhagwant Mann
Congress, Akali Dal And BJP Have Looted Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Technology
Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launched In India With Dual AMOLED Displays: Check Price
Artemis II mission 2026
Next Stop, Moon: Heroes Circling Lunar Wonders!