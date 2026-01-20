Nitin Nabin To Officially Take Charge As BJP National President Today; PM Modi To Attend Ceremony

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Nabin is set to take charge as the BJP’s new National President on Tuesday, marking an important development in the party’s organisational leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will also be joined by BJP Chief Ministers, national office bearers, state unit presidents, and members of the party’s national executive.

On Monday, the BJP announced Nitin Nabin as the sole nominee for the post after the nomination and scrutiny process concluded without any other candidates, clearing the way for his unopposed election as the party’s 12th national president.

In an official statement issued late Monday, National Returning Officer K Laxman confirmed that Nitin Nabin was the only candidate left in the race following the completion of nominations and the withdrawal period.

The Returning Officer said that 37 sets of nomination papers backing Nabin were submitted between 2 pm and 4 pm, all of which were deemed valid after scrutiny.

There were no withdrawals, and no other candidates entered the race.

The election process gathered pace after 30 of the BJP’s 36 state presidents were elected, exceeding the 50 per cent threshold mandated by the party’s Constitution.

Earlier, on January 16, 2026, the election schedule was formally notified and the electoral roll released.

The nomination window opened and closed on Monday, followed by the completion of scrutiny soon after.

Nabin, 45, who was appointed National Working President on December 14, 2025, has received strong support from the BJP’s senior leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and outgoing party president JP Nadda.

Senior BJP leaders, Chief Ministers, and representatives from several states submitted nomination papers in Nabin's favour earlier on Monday, showing strong organisational consensus.

As the only candidate, Nabin is poised to be formally elected by the electoral college comprising members of BJP's national and state councils.

The process follows BJP regulations, which mandate that a candidate must be proposed by at least 20 members of the state electoral college and have a minimum of 15 years of party membership.

Nabin’s elevation is viewed as a strategic effort to bring youthful energy to the party’s leadership while maintaining organisational continuity.



With IANS Inputs.....