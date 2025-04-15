'Nitish Ji Hijack Ho Chuke Hain': Tejashwi Yadav Confident Of INDIA Bloc Chances In Bihar polls

After meeting with the Congress top leadership to discuss preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the opposition alliance is united and fully prepared to take Bihar forward.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that another meeting with alliance partners will be held on April 17 in Patna.

Further, slamming the NDA, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said that even after 20 years of its rule, Bihar remains the poorest state with the lowest per capita and farmers' incomes and the highest migration rate.

"We had a meeting and had positive discussions. We will meet again on 17 April in Patna, along with other alliance parties. We are fully prepared, and we want to take Bihar forward. Even after 20 years of NDA government in the state, Bihar is the poorest state, where per capita income and farmers' income are the lowest, and migration is the highest. We want to contest elections based on issues. It is the duty of all of us to highlight the shortcomings of the government," Tejashwi Yadav said.

On the question of the Chief Ministerial's face, he said it would be decided unanimously while also declaring that the NDA will not form the government in Bihar at this time.

"We will discuss and unanimously decide the CM face. 'Nitish Ji to hijack ho chuke hain'. NDA is not forming the government in Bihar this time," the RJD leader said.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar emphasized that the meeting took place in a very natural and smooth manner.

"All decisions will be taken on different dates. We will fight the NDA government unitedly. Several issues were discussed, and moving forward, we will proceed point by point," Kumar said.

Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru asserted that discussions were held on how to move forward in Bihar in the coming days.

"A meeting is scheduled in Patna on the 17th, where further discussions will take place. We all believe that the INDIA bloc will win the elections in Bihar," Allavaru said.

Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP KC Venugopal.

A high-stakes battle is expected to take place in Bihar, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA); consisting of Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party fighting against the Mahagathbandan; consisting of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties.

The Bihar Assembly elections are due to be held later this year.