Nitish Kumar dissolves cabinet before meeting Governor to resign as Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dissolved his Cabinet, marking the end of an era in the state.

After nearly two decades at the helm, during which he significantly influenced the state’s development trajectory, Nitish Kumar is now set to move away from state politics and concentrate on national-level responsibilities.

Earlier in the day, he chaired his final cabinet meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, which was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with ministers from all departments and senior officials.

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During the meeting, Nitish Kumar formally informed his colleagues of his decision to resign.

The atmosphere was visibly emotional, with ministers reflecting on the long political journey they had shared under his leadership. In an unusual and personal gesture, Nitish Kumar met each minister individually, while they expressed their gratitude and emotional sentiments.

Nitish Kumar also assured that although he is heading to Delhi, his focus will remain firmly on Bihar's development. He said, “This is a deeply emotional moment. I am now heading to Delhi, but I will continue to keep a watchful eye on everything from there.”

A photo session was held at the Secretariat after the meeting, where the Chief Minister posed with cabinet colleagues and senior officials, capturing the final moments of his tenure.

Nitish Kumar is scheduled to submit his resignation to the Governor later in the day. This will formally culminate his tenure and trigger the process for the formation of a new government in the state.

After taking the oath as a Rajya Sabha member, Nitish Kumar will actively shift toward national politics.

Despite stepping down, his continued influence on Bihar’s governance and political direction is expected to remain significant.

This marks not just a change in leadership, but a defining transition in Bihar’s political landscape, closing one chapter while opening another.



With inputs from IANS...