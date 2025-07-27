Nitish Kumar Forms Bihar Safai Karamchari Commission

The announcement was made through his official social media handles, where Kumar emphasized the need to uplift sanitation workers—often among the most marginalized sections of society.

मुझे यह बताते हुए प्रसन्नता हो रही है कि बिहार राज्य में सफाई कर्मचारियों के अधिकारों एवं हितों की सुरक्षा, कल्याण, पुनर्वास, सामाजिक उत्थान, शिकायतों के निवारण तथा विभिन्न कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की निगरानी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए मैंने बिहार राज्य सफाई कर्मचारी आयोग के गठन का विभाग को… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 27, 2025

“The commission will work to ensure social justice and dignity for Safai Karamcharis. It will handle grievances and monitor the implementation of government welfare schemes meant for them,” the CM stated.

According to the official release, the commission will consist of a Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson, and five members, with a mandatory inclusion of at least one woman or transgender person. It will serve as an advisory body to the government and provide recommendations on improving working conditions and ensuring the proper delivery of benefits.

The move comes at a politically significant time, ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, and is seen as part of a broader welfare push by the state government. Earlier, CM Nitish had announced increased pensions for journalists and the formation of a youth commission, further cementing his administration’s focus on social welfare.

Sanitation workers' groups and rights organizations have welcomed the decision, calling it a much-needed step toward addressing long-standing issues such as job insecurity, poor working conditions, and lack of social recognition.