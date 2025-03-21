‘Nitish Kumar Has Lost His Mind’: Bihar CM Faces Opposition Wrath Over National Anthem 'Disrespect'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came under opposition’s scanner in the state legislature on Friday over allegations of disrespecting the national anthem at a public event. The controversy erupted after Kumar, at the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 in Patna on Thursday, was seen walking off the stage abruptly amid announcements and engaging in casual interactions. As the anthem played, he was reportedly smiling and waving at bystanders.

Speaking to the media outside the assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav escalated his attack, remarking, “It is not a small issue. If the chief minister does not apologise, it would set a wrong precedent. Also, it is becoming evident day by day that he is not mentally sound. A state like Bihar, inhabited by nearly 14 crore people, is not safe in his hands.”

Defending Nitish Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary dismissed the allegations, stating, “If they (opposition) want an adjournment motion, they should wait for the appropriate time. Our leader needs no lessons in respecting the national anthem.”

Despite the government’s attempts to downplay the controversy, opposition MLAs remained unrelenting, demanding an ‘unconditional apology’ from Kumar. The Speaker was eventually forced to adjourn proceedings till 2 PM.

When the House reconvened, the persistent ruckus led to another adjournment till 3:30 PM.

Nitish Kumar Faces Opposition’s Fury

The opposition, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), launched an aggressive offensive, accusing the Janata Dal (United) chief of dishonoring the national anthem. RJD legislators stormed the assembly premises carrying the tricolour and banners condemning Kumar’s conduct, raising slogans such as “No insult to the national anthem shall be tolerated.”

In the Upper House, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Rabri Devi led the charge, launching a scathing critique. “Nitish Kumar has lost his mind. He would do better to give up his post and, maybe, hand over the reins to his son,” she said. However, Council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh immediately expunged her remarks, terming them ‘unparliamentary.’

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar attempted damage control, citing Kumar’s contributions to the welfare of freedom fighters. However, his defense did little to quell the opposition’s fury. As protests escalated, the Council was adjourned, following which Rabri Devi and her colleagues staged a sit-in on the stairs of the legislative building, waving placards and chanting slogans.

Determined to escalate the issue, the RJD announced statewide protests. A statement from party state general secretary Ranvijay Sahu confirmed that effigies of the chief minister would be burned at all district headquarters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, seized upon the controversy, launching a blistering attack on Kumar. Addressing reporters in Hajipur, Kishor remarked, “There should be a thorough examination of Nitish Kumar’s state of mind, and the report must be made public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seem to be aware of his condition, but for the sake of JD(U)’s support at the Centre, they are doing injustice to Bihar.”

Kishor also cited former BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s 2023 remarks alleging that Kumar suffered from a serious mental condition. “These things cannot be kept under wraps. I foresee more such embarrassing incidents if the chief minister continues to attend public functions,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)