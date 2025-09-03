Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Woos Women Voters In Bihar: Can 50% Magic Work Again?

Women voters, often referred to as the “silent voters” in Bihar, have consistently delivered unexpected victories for the BJP and are once again expected to play a decisive role in the upcoming election. Past incidents show that elections are not won or lost solely in political rallies, manifestos, or social media chatter. Instead, it get influenced by silent voter, who get suppressed by socity, but these women voters hold a powerful influence that can prove decisive in determining political victories.

As seen in the last Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, women have emerged as a key factor behind the NDA’s victory. Nowhere is this more evident than in Bihar, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s prohibition policy won him strong support from women voters and managed to stay in power for a long time.

Promises For Women Voters

As political temperatures rise in Bihar, parties are actively reaching out to women voters with welfare promises. The Nitish Kumar government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana provides Rs 10,000 to eligible women to support income generation, alongside the announcement of 35 per cent reserved seats in state government jobs. The government has also introduced a pension scheme for women.

What is Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited

To boost voter empowerment in rural areas of BIhar, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited, a scheme designed to offer women linked with Jeevika easy access to funds at low interest rates. As part of the launch, he transferred Rs 105 crore into the initiative.

Nearly two decades ago, Nitish Kumar’s government launched Jeevika with World Bank support to empower rural women through self-help groups, skills, and financial inclusion. Beyond livelihoods, it sparked campaigns against dowry and child marriage. Now, with fresh funds and PM Modi’s push, Bihar’s women get a boost in their self-empowering project.

PM Modi’s Emotional Appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an emotional appeal to women voters, a move seen as giving the NDA an edge. He alleged that Opposition leaders had verbally insulted his late mother during a campaign in Bihar, calling it an insult to every mother and sister. Modi added that while he could forgive the insult, the people of Bihar would not.