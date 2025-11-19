Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony Tomorrow: Who Will Be In His New Cabinet? Expected Ministers List, Deputy CM Faces

After securing the victory, Nitish Kumar, with his cabinet ministers, is all set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Thursday, November 20, likely at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

Security is tightened around the historic ground as a joint team of senior officials from the district administration, police department, Nagar Nigam, and other agencies is seen at the site.

Race For Bihar's Deputy CM?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar on Wednesday.

"I announce the names of Samrat Choudhary as the leader of the BJP legislature party and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader," Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM and BJP's central observer for the Bihar elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

After the election, both Sinha and Choudhary thanked the BJP leadership and the MLAs for entrusting them with the position once again.

Who Can Take Oath As Minister

According to Zee News TV reports, MLAs from the BJP who can take oath are Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Neeraj Kumar (Nitish Mishra), Ram Narayan Mandal, Sanjay Saraogi, Jivesh Mishra, Nitin Navin and Sanjeev Chaurasia.

Meanwhile, apart from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a total of 15 members, including Kumar from the JD(U), are expected to join the cabinet tomorrow. This time, the Speaker of the Assembly is likely to be from JD(U).

However, in 2020, after JD(U)'s strength dropped to 43 MLAs, the Speaker's post went to the BJP, and the Deputy Chief Minister position was also divided between two leaders.