Nitish Kumar retains JD(U) presidency, re-elected unopposed

PATNA: Nitish Kumar was elected unopposed as the National President of Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday following the conclusion of the nomination withdrawal deadline. With no other candidate in the fray, Kumar retains the post for the fourth time.

Earlier, on March 19, JD(U) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha, along with 10 senior leaders, filed Nitish Kumar’s nomination papers in the party's New Delhi office.

The last date for filing nominations was March 22, and since no other candidate submitted papers, the need for voting -- originally scheduled for March 27 -- became redundant.

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The JD(U), formed in 2003 with key involvement of George Fernandes, initially had him as its first National President.

He was succeeded by Sharad Yadav, who served multiple terms until internal differences led to a shift in leadership.

Nitish Kumar first assumed the role of National President in 2016 following Sharad Yadav’s exit.

He was re-elected in 2019 but stepped down in 2020, appointing RCP Singh as his successor.

Later, in 2021, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh took over the position.

However, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar once again assumed the party’s top post on December 29, 2023.

With his unopposed election now, Nitish Kumar is set to continue as JD(U)’s National President for another term, reportedly extending up to 2029.

Political observers note that although Nitish Kumar formally took over the party presidency years after its formation, he has remained the central figure in the party’s decision-making process since its inception.

His continued leadership is seen as a move to maintain organisational stability and consolidate control at a crucial political juncture.

Interestingly, Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, recently joined the party and is expected to play an important role in the organisation.

Nitish Kumar was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha.