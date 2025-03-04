Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav engaged in a heated exchange during Kumar's post-budget speech in the state assembly on Tuesday. Kumar claimed that he played a crucial role in shaping the political career of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi's father.

As Kumar spoke, Tejashwi interrupted him. In response, Kumar said, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your father what he became. Even the people from your caste questioned me on why I was supporting him, but I still did."

Earlier, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal praised the state budget, calling it historic. He highlighted new infrastructure and airport projects as key to Bihar's development under the NDA government.

"The budget is historic. During Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, the budget cost would be Rs 30,000 crore, and today, after 20 years, the budget cost is Rs 3 lakh crore. New projects on infrastructure and the airport will give a new direction to the development of the state under NDA," Jaiswal said.

Responding to criticism from RJD leaders, Jaiswal accused Tejashwi of lacking knowledge about the budget. "Tejashwi Yadav does not read the budget, nor does he understand it," he said.

The Bihar government presented a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Monday. This marks a 13.6% increase from last year's Rs 2.79 lakh crore allocation. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary presented the budget, which is the NDA government's last before the state elections later this year.

The increased budget aims to boost various sectors, including infrastructure, social welfare, human development, and administration.

