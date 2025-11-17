Nitish Kumar To Form New Govt In Bihar; PM Modi Likely To Attend Oath Ceremony

After securing a decisive majority in the Bihar Assembly elections, the process for forming a new NDA government is now underway. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will chair the final Cabinet meeting today with NDA MLAs, during which a resolution to dissolve the current Cabinet is expected to be approved. Following the meeting, Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The Cabinet meeting is scheduled for 11:30 am, where a proposal will also be passed authorising Nitish Kumar to visit Raj Bhavan with the recommendation to dissolve the outgoing Assembly, according to a senior JD(U) leader.

Earlier, on Sunday, after Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal submitted the list of newly elected MLAs to the Governor, confirming the NDA's sweeping victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, who was in Delhi for meetings with top BJP leadership, said that CM Nitish Kumar has made history.

JDU Spokesperson, Sanjay Jha, says, "... I was saying from day one that the opposition would face the same situation it faced in 2010... CM Nitish Kumar has made history... There was destruction on one side and development on the other... This is the good governance of CM Nitish Kumar... "

In the 2025 Assembly election results, the NDA registered a decisive victory, securing 202 out of 243 assembly seats, in which the BJP led the tally with 89 seats, followed closely by JD(U) with 85. Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) won 19 seats, while smaller allies, including Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), collectively claimed nine seats.

Meanwhile, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

PM Modi Likely To Attend Oath Ceremony

A JD(U) leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the oath ceremony planned at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

"It is almost certain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly down for the swearing-in ceremony. It will be a grand function, most likely at the historical Gandhi Maidan, which can accommodate a large number of people," JD(U) leader said, as per the India Today reports.