Nitish Kumar to quit Bihar CM post? Report says JDU Supremo to move to Rajya Sabha

Bihar politics: A major political development appears to be unfolding in Bihar, with speculation mounting over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s possible resignation. The development has set political circles abuzz, raising questions about the future leadership of the state and even the potential entry of Janata Dal (United) supremo’s son, Nishant Kumar, into active politics.

Meanwhile, ANI reported, citing sources from the JD(U) on Wednesday, that the veteran leader might transition to the Rajya Sabha. This comes days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polls for the Upper House of the Parliament.

However, it remains unclear who would take over as Bihar Chief Minister if Nitish Kumar steps down.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that Nishant Kumar may take over as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Amid the speculation, Nitish Kumar has not made any public statement, and no official confirmation has been issued.

Meanwhile, JD-U MLC Sanjay Gandhi said that it will be Nitish Kumar's decision whether he wants to enter the Rajya Sabha.

ANI quoted him as saying, "The Chief Minister will himself decide (whether he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha or not)... We had a meeting to strengthen the organisation in view of the polls."

Nitish Kumar's son set to enter politics

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, is set to enter active politics, with the formal announcement expected soon, senior JD(U) leader and state minister Shrawan Kumar said on Tuesday.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Kumar confirmed the decision regarding Nishant’s political entry.

“The entry of Nishant Kumar into active politics has been decided, and it will be formally announced by the JD(U) soon. He will be given a bigger responsibility in the party,” he said.

Nitish Kumar as CM and Bihar election 2025

Nitish Kumar has held the Chief Minister’s post multiple times and took oath for a record tenth time in 2025. The 75-year-old leader has served as Bihar’s Chief Minister since November 2005, except for a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15.

In the Bihar Assembly elections last year, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan won 35 seats.

Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, and the JD(U) secured 85. Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, while the Indian National Congress secured six seats.

Rajya Sabha election

The ECI announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026, a press note said.

The polling is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

(with agencies' inputs)

