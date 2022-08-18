New Delhi: A week after Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister for a record eighth time, poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday (August 17, 2022) took a jibe at the JD(U) chief and said that he uses "Fevicol" (an adhesive brand) to stick to the CM's post, while other parties continue to revolve around it.

Kishor, who was earlier a part of the JD(U), also said that if the newly formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar provides five to 10 lakh jobs in the next one or two years, he would withdraw his 'Jan Suraj Abhiyan' and extend support to the Nitish Kumar dispensation.

"Nitish Kumar uses 'Fevicol' (adhesive brand) to stick to the CM's post, while other parties continue to revolve around it," he said.

Addressing his supporters in Samastipur, Kishor, once a confidant of Kumar, stated that the RJD-JD(U)-Congress government does not enjoy the support of the people.

Recently, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said that his party, as part of the new government, would deliver on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs, made during the 2020 Assembly elections.

Kumar, during his Independence Day speech, too, said, "We aim to provide jobs to 20 lakh people in government and private sectors of the state. People of the new generation (Tejashwi Yadav) are with us; hence, we will jointly work to provide jobs. Our goal is to place Bihar in the category of developed states."

Responding to the promises made by the newly-formed Grand Alliance government, Kishor said, "I will withdraw my 'Jan Suraj Abhiyan'and extend support to the Nitish Kumar government, if five to 10 lakh jobs are provided in the next one to two years."

Kishor in May had announced that he would launch 'Jan Suraj Abhiyan' to establish regional connections, find out about problems faced by the people of Bihar, and provide possible solutions to them.

My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride!



As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance



शुरुआत #बिहार से — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, he also predicted more upheavals in the state's political scenario before the next assembly polls.

"It has been only three months since I entered the political arena in Bihar, and the politics in the state took a 180-degree turn. The state will witness more political upheavals in the near future," he said.

(With agency inputs)