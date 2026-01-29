In a significant step to make women in Bihar self-reliant, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced today that the next phase of the 'Chief Minister Women’s Employment Scheme' is now active. The state is starting the process of giving additional financial help of up to ₹2 lakh to selected beneficiaries to grow their small businesses.

This decision follows the successful first phase of the scheme, which provided seed money to over 1.56 crore women across the state.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) reaches 1.56 crore homes

The Chief Minister highlighted the size of the initiative. He confirmed that the initial assistance of ₹10,000 has already been successfully sent to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of 1 crore 56 lakh women through DBT.

"Our main goal is to provide financial support so that at least one woman from every family can become an entrepreneur," the CM stated. He promised that any remaining eligible applicants in both rural and urban areas will receive their initial funds soon according to existing rules.

आप सभी को पता है कि हमलोगों ने राज्य की महिलाओं को सशक्त एवं आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए ‘मुख्यमंत्री महिला रोजगार योजना’ प्रारंभ की है। इस योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य राज्य की महिलाओं को स्वरोजगार के लिए आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करना है, ताकि प्रत्येक परिवार की एक महिला उद्यमी के रूप में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 29, 2026

Phase 2: Scaling up with Rs 2 lakh assistance

The scheme offers a second, larger payment for women who have successfully started their ventures. Key details include:

Eligibility: Women who have properly used the initial ₹10,000 for at least six months and have a viable running business.

Assessment: An official review of the employment status will be conducted before the additional funds are approved.

Payment Structure: The amount of up to Rs 2 lakh will usually be given in phases, but a lump sum payment may be considered for high-performing businesses.

Beyond finance: Market linkages and government tie-ups

To ensure these new businesses thrive in the long run, the Chief Minister has directed departments to create a strong marketing network for goods made under the scheme.

Sudha & Didi Ki Rasoi: Beneficiaries will be included in existing government channels, such as garment manufacturing units and Sudha dairy sales centers.

Local Marketing: New arrangements are being set up to display and sell products made by women entrepreneurs in local and state-level markets.

Curbing migration through local employment

The Chief Minister emphasized that this scheme is central to his 'Saat Nischay-3' (Seven Resolves-3) plan, which aims to double employment and income in the state by 2030.

“Through this implementation, the social and economic status of women will become stronger,” the CM noted. “By creating these opportunities within Bihar, we are ensuring that our citizens do not have to leave the state for jobs.”

