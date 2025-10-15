Advertisement
BIHAR POLLS 2025

Nitish Kumar's JDU Announces First Candidate List For Bihar Elections 2025

The list, featuring leaders such as Anant Singh, Shyam Rajak, and Vijay Chaudhary, was released amid growing tensions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing arrangements.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Nitish Kumar's JDU Announces First Candidate List For Bihar Elections 2025Representative image. (Photo: ANI)

Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced its first list of 57 candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The list, featuring leaders such as Anant Singh, Shyam Rajak, and Vijay Chaudhary, was released amid growing tensions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing arrangements.

