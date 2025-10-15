Nitish Kumar's JDU Announces First Candidate List For Bihar Elections 2025
The list, featuring leaders such as Anant Singh, Shyam Rajak, and Vijay Chaudhary, was released amid growing tensions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing arrangements.
Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced its first list of 57 candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The list, featuring leaders such as Anant Singh, Shyam Rajak, and Vijay Chaudhary, was released amid growing tensions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over seat-sharing arrangements.
