Nitish On The Move In Election Year: Bihar Govt Allocates Rs 30,000 Cr For Development Works

Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government approved 146 proposals during a Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Tuesday. Ministers from all departments were present at the meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Among 146 proposals, 120 schemes for south Bihar. The total allocation of all 146 proposals has an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore.

In the third and fourth phases of Pragati Yatra, Nitish Kumar visited districts like Patna, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Arwal, Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Rohtas, Kaimur, Buxar, Lakhisarai, Jamui and other districts.

Earlier, Rs 20,000 crore was sanctioned for 187 schemes in north Bihar during the last cabinet meeting. A total investment of Rs 50,000 crore, aligning with announcements made during CM Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra. After the approval in the Cabinet, these proposals will be passed in the upcoming budget session of the Bihar Assembly starting from February 28.

Multiple government departments secured budgetary approvals for key infrastructure and welfare projects. The majority of the proposals are related to the Rural Works Department including road construction, Jan Jiwan Hariyali, Tola Sampark Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal and others.

Besides this, other departments, include education, health, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, urban development, Public Health Engineering, Water Resource department, Road construction department, sports, infrastructure development, and public welfare initiatives.

The state cabinet has approved funds for Buxar for developmental projects, a new Auditorium and Science Bhawan to be constructed with an investment of ₹47 crore in Magadh Mahila College Patna and a new educational building will be built in Kaimur.

The government's focus on job creation, religious site development, and improved public facilities reflects a comprehensive strategy for state-wide growth. The approvals aim to accelerate the economy, infrastructure improvement, and public welfare in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly Elections. This large-scale funding highlights Nitish Kumar's commitment to state-wide development and comes at a crucial time as Bihar gears up for the upcoming state elections.