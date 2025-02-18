Prashant Kishor, the chief of the Jan Suraaj, on Monday, accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of prioritising his position over the state's development.

Kishor said that the people of Bihar are dissatisfied with Nitish Kumar's leadership and are determined to remove him from power.

He added that the political dynamics between the BJP and JD-U have led to a mutual dependency, hindering effective governance.

“The BJP is reluctant to challenge Nitish Kumar's position in Bihar to maintain its own power at the national level. This political equation has become apparent to the public, who are now poised to express their discontent through their votes in the upcoming elections,” Kishor said.

He also questioned Nitish Kumar's familiarity with his own administration, challenging him to name his cabinet ministers and their respective departments without referring to notes.

Kishor stated that if Kumar could do so, he would withdraw his campaign against him and offer his support once more.

He also highlighted that despite sharing platforms with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar has not made substantial demands for Bihar's industrial development.

“While other states, like Gujarat, are formulating plans for new industries, Bihar lacks concrete initiatives to establish factories across its districts. This oversight contributes to the persistent unemployment challenges faced by the state's youth,” Kishor said.

Emphasising the growing public dissatisfaction, Kishor asserted that the people of Bihar have become disillusioned with Nitish Kumar's leadership.

“If Chief Minister were genuinely committed to the state's progress, he would actively advocate for the establishment of industries in every district,” he said.

Kishor also questioned whether there have been any reports of the Chief Minister making special requests to the Union government to promote Bihar's industrial sector.

He also emphasised that for Bihar to advance, the government must prioritise tangible development over political calculations.