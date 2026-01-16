NMMC Election 2026 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: BJP Takes Early Lead After 10-Year Delay

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the biggest winner in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections 2026, securing 66 out of 111 seats, according to early trends shared by election officials. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) followed with 24 seats, while counting was still underway.

The civic polls were held on January 15 across Maharashtra after a long gap, covering 29 municipal corporations, including Navi Mumbai. In the city, around 9.50 lakh voters participated in the election to choose 111 corporators from 28 wards.

Navi Mumbai has a total of 9,48,460 eligible voters, which includes 5,16,267 men and 4,32,040 women. To ensure smooth voting, the authorities set up 1,148 polling stations at 185 locations. A total of 499 candidates contested the election.

Elections Held After More Than a Decade

These municipal elections were conducted after a delay of over 10 years. The polls were originally scheduled for 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main political battle was between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar. On the other hand, the MVA consists of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), NCP led by Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.

BJP vs Shiv Sena: A Direct Fight In Navi Mumbai

Despite being allies at the state level, the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) failed to agree on seat sharing in Navi Mumbai. This led to a direct political clash between Ganesh Naik and Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena had demanded 57 seats, but Ganesh Naik rejected the proposal. Shinde, in turn, challenged Naik’s long-standing influence over the city. Naik has been a dominant political figure in Navi Mumbai since its formation and has maintained control even after changing parties multiple times.

Past Election Trends And Party Shifts

In the 2015 civic elections, the undivided Shiv Sena won 38 seats, finishing second behind the NCP led by Ganesh Naik, which secured 52 seats. The BJP had won only six seats at the time.

In 2019, Ganesh Naik and his corporators switched from Sharad Pawar’s NCP to the BJP, significantly strengthening the party’s position in the city. In the 2026 elections, the BJP contested all 111 seats, while the Shiv Sena fielded candidates in 105 seats.

Key Contests, Dynastic Politics And New Voting System

The elections also witnessed dynastic politics, with several leaders fielding their relatives as candidates. Election observers pointed out that key contests took place in areas like Digha and Vashi, and noted that money power could influence results, especially in slum areas and village pockets.

For the first time, the NMMC elections were held under a multi-member panel system. Voters in wards 1 to 27 cast a single vote to elect four corporators each, while voters in ward 28 elected three corporators.