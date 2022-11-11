NMMS 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to download here

NMMS 2022: Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has released the NMMS 2022 Admit Card. The BSEB dummy admit card is now available at secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website. The Bihar Board dummy admit card is available for schools to download and distribute to the students. Students have until November 18, 2022, to request corrections for any incorrect information, including names, dates of birth, subjects, etc. The NMMS Scholarship Exam will be taken by applicants from Haryana on Sunday, November 20, 2022. It is advisable for candidates to print off their admit cards and bring them to the appropriate exam centers.

NMMS 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – bseh.org.in or scertharyana.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for NMMS 2022 Admit Card

Enter your name, mother's name or Aadhar Card number

Your NMMS Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre to take the scholarship exam without their admission cards. Candidates must be residents of a household with an annual income of less than Rs 3.5 lakhs from all sources in order to be eligible to take the NMMS Scholarship exam.