topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NMMS EXAM 2022

NMMS 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to download here

NMMS 2022: Candidates from Haryana will be appearing for the NMMS Scholarship Exam on Sunday, November 20, 2022, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NMMS 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at bseh.org.in- Direct link to download here

NMMS 2022: Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has released the NMMS 2022 Admit Card. The BSEB dummy admit card is now available at secondary.biharboardonline.com, the official website. The Bihar Board dummy admit card is available for schools to download and distribute to the students. Students have until November 18, 2022, to request corrections for any incorrect information, including names, dates of birth, subjects, etc. The NMMS Scholarship Exam will be taken by applicants from Haryana on Sunday, November 20, 2022. It is advisable for candidates to print off their admit cards and bring them to the appropriate exam centers.

NMMS 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website – bseh.org.in or scertharyana.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for NMMS 2022 Admit Card
  • Enter your name, mother's name or Aadhar Card number
  • Your NMMS Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

NMMS 2022 Admit Card; direct link to download here

Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre to take the scholarship exam without their admission cards. Candidates must be residents of a household with an annual income of less than Rs 3.5 lakhs from all sources in order to be eligible to take the NMMS Scholarship exam.

Live Tv

NMMS Exam 2022nmms exam admit card 2022nmms paper 2022nmms exam papernmms exam date 202nmms exam datenmms 2022 question papernmms question papernmms scholarshipnmms scholarship 2022nmms exam resultnmms question paper 2022 downloadnmms exam admit card

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup