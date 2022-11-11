NMMS Exam 2022: Scholarship Admit Card to be RELEASED TODAY at bseh.org.in- Steps to download here

NMMS Exam 2022: National Means-cum-Means Scholarship, NMMS Exam 2022 Admit Card will be released today, November 11, 2022 by the Haryana Board of School Education. The NMMS Scholarship 2022 test admit card will be made available after it is posted on the official websites, bseh.org.in and scertharyana.gov.in. The NMMS 2022 Examination will take place on November 20, 2022. The Haryana Board will present the admit card for the same exam to registered students today. Once available, applicants can access their admit cards by providing their application number, date of birth, Aadhar card number, and any other required information.

The Haryana State Council of Educational Research and Training and the Haryana Board of School Education's official websites, scertharyana.gov.in and bseh.org.in, will both have access to the admit card once it is made accessible online.

NMMS Exam Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Students need to look for a given link to download the “NMMS scholarship hall ticket” which will be available on the homepage.

Students should click on the link to access the NMMS examination hall ticket page.

This will open a new tab, a few blank spaces will appear on your computer screen.

Students need to enter the asked details like application number and name or username and password.

After that, click on the "Submit" button to download the NMMS scholarship hall ticket.

Students from households with an annual income of less than Rs 3.5 lakh from all sources are eligible for the National Means-cum-Means Scholarship, also known as the NMMS Scholarship Exam.