'No Accountability, No change, Only propaganda': Rahul Gandhi On 11 Years Of Modi Government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticized the Modi government in its eleventh year in power, alleging that the BJP's rule has brought no accountability, no change, and only propaganda.

"Eleven years of Modi government = no accountability, no change, only propaganda. Who will see what the country is facing today?" he said in a post X.

Gandhi expressed deepest condolences on the Mumbai train incident and said, "I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Gandhi further alleged that the recent Mumbai train incident highlights the country's tragic reality, stating that while Indian Railways is the backbone of the nation, it has today become a symbol of insecurity, congestion, and chaos.

"While the Modi Government is celebrating 11 years of 'service', the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news coming from Mumbai - several people died after falling from a train. Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos," Rahul Gandhi said.

मध्यप्रदेश में 19 साल के पंकज प्रजापति को सिर्फ़ इसलिए सरेआम गोली मार दी गई - क्योंकि उसने दलित होकर अपने हिस्से का हक़ मांगा।



FIR दर्ज नहीं की गई, पोस्टमार्टम टाल दिया गया - क्योंकि गुनहगार नेता सत्ता की गोद में बैठा है और सत्ता मनुवादी और बहुजन विरोधी BJP की है।



Eight passengers travelling towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) fell from an excessively crowded train at Mumbra railway station in Thane district on Monday, officials from Central Railways said on Monday.

The accident, which occurred on the Down/Fast Line, disrupted local train services. According to Central Railways, the reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd on the train.

"Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be excessive crowd in the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident," Central Railways said in a statement.