'No Agreement As Of Now': Iranian Minister Abbas Araghchi As Trump Announces Ceasefire

As US President Donald Trump's announcement that a ceasefire has been achieved between Iran and Israel, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied the claims and said that there is "no agreement as of now."

"As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," he said in a post on X.

As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.



As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no… Seyed Abbas Araghchi (araghchi) June 24, 2025

Moments after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the Israeli military reportedly carried out a series of strikes on multiple targets across Iran on Tuesday, ANI reported citing Press TV, Iran's first international news network.

In a post on X, the News Network claimed that the Israeli Military struck several locations in Iran even after Trump announced a Ceasefire.

Earlier, President Trump in a post on Truth Social announced that both Iran and Israel had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire".

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, Israel has remained silent on the ceasefire claim and is yet to comment on its implementation