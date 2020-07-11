हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Air Force

'No aim too high': IAF's MiG-29K takes off from INS Vikramaditya - Watch

MiG-29 fighter aircrafts are capable of attaining a maximum speed of 2445 km per hour and has a combat ceiling of 17 km. 

&#039;No aim too high&#039;: IAF&#039;s MiG-29K takes off from INS Vikramaditya - Watch

New Delhi: Indian Air Force's (IAF) MiG-29, a twin-engine, single-seater air superiority fighter aircraft of Russian origin was seen taking-off from an Indian Navy's aircraft carrier on Saturday (July 11, 2020).

Watch here:

It carries a 30 mm cannon along with four R-60 close combat and two R-27 R medium-range radar-guided missiles.

IAF got its first MiG-29 in 1985.

Earlier on July 7, IAF's MiG-29 and Apache attack helicopter were seen conducting night sorties at the forward bases near India-China border to keep an eye over the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

The patrolling by IAF’s MiG-29 fighter aircraft and Apache attack helicopter comes amid heightened tension between the two countries post the Galwan Valley clashes on the night of June 15 in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action.

