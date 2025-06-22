‘No Airspace Used’: India Hits Back At Rumours Linking It To US Strikes On Iran

Israel-Iran Conflict: India has debunked the claims that its airspace was utilised during the US' Operation 'Midnight Hammer', which targeted key Iranian nuclear facilities, sparking heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. Amid escalating regional conflict, India has maintained its territorial integrity, refuting any claims of involvement or facilitation in the operation.

As tension simmers across West Asia, on June 22, the Government of India stepped in and doused the misinformation. Viral posts on social media claimed that US bombers used Indian airspace to reach Iranian targets. The claim quickly snowballed, dragging India into the storm. But within hours, the country’s official fact-checking wing, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), issued a denial.

In a post on the social media platform X, PIB Fact Check informed that Indian Airspace was not used by the US during the Operation to strike Iran's nuclear sites. The clarification did not only aim to clear confusion. It was also a signal that India does not want to be perceived as playing any role, direct or indirect, in the spiraling conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer #PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is FAKE



❌Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation… pic.twitter.com/x28NSkUzEh — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 22, 2025

Why Rumour Caught Fire?

In the wee hours on June 22, American stealth bombers targeted three nuclear installations deep inside Iran. That attack was quickly dubbed ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ and has sharply raised the temperature in an already volatile region.

With global air routes under scrutiny and military flight paths being tracked by amateur sleuths, speculation began to swirl. Some claimed that the most logical route for US aircraft involved passing over Indian skies. But aviation experts pointed out early on that long-range bombers like the B-2 Spirit have enough fuel and support infrastructure to operate from bases like Diego Garcia or American carriers in the Arabian Sea, without needing Indian airspace at all.

Israel-Iran Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Iran began when Jerusalem launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13, striking Iranian military and nuclear sites. In response, Tehran also launched massive drone and missile attacks on the Israeli region.

PM Modi's Call With Iranian Prez

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a release, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Sunday following the American airstrikes.

Iranian President briefed PM Modi "in detail and shared his perspective on the current situation in the region", especially the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister expressed India’s deep concern at the recent escalations and conveyed that New Delhi is on the side of 'peace and humanity.'

PM Modi emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy as the way forward.

The Politics Of Perception

In the age of satellite trackers, open-source intel, and viral disinformation, perception can become reality within minutes. A misleading tweet or doctored flight map can be enough to cause ripples on the world stage.

India’s public denial is, therefore, more than a bureaucratic formality. It is a firm effort to stay out of the war narrative building around Israel, the United States, and Iran. And it reflects how quickly digital misinformation can threaten to redraw geopolitical lines.

As the Middle East inches toward deeper instability, India intends to stay out of the line of fire.