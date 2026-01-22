Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009649https://zeenews.india.com/india/no-alliance-with-left-congress-may-contest-west-bengal-assembly-polls-on-its-own-3009649.html
NewsIndiaNo alliance with Left? Congress may contest West Bengal assembly polls on its own
BENGAL ELECTION 2026

No alliance with Left? Congress may contest West Bengal assembly polls on its own

Congress sources said that a section of the Bengal unit feels that the party will not be able to grow in an alliance and will be decimated in areas it has not contested for a long time.

|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

No alliance with Left? Congress may contest West Bengal assembly polls on its own

NEW DELHI: The Congress is exploring its options for poll-bound West Bengal and could decide to go alone in the Assembly elections in the state with no talks held so far for alliance with Left parties, party sources said here on Thursday. Sources said several leaders in the Bengal party unit are keen that the party goes alone in the polls as it has been weakened by contesting polls mostly in alliance for over decades.
 

They said there is still no clarity on the party's stance even as Trinamool Congress and BJP have plunged into the campaign. The sources said that the party is likely to fight the forthcoming polls on its own. The Left-Congress-Indian Secular Front (ISF) alliance had performed very poorly in the last polls, winning only one seat. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party in the state, which had long been dominated by the Left and the Congress.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
Congress sources said that a section of the Bengal unit feels that the party will not be able to grow in an alliance and will be decimated in areas it has not contested for a long time. They feel that the party should use the forthcoming assembly polls, likely to be held in March-April, to build its base across the state.
 
The Left parties and Congress-led UDF have been the main contenders for power in Kerala, which will also go to the polls in the first half of this year. The BJP has in the past taunted Congress for fighting polls in alliance with Left parties in Bengal and fighting against them in Kerala.
 
The Congress earlier this month appointed senior leader BK Hariprasad as the chairperson of the screening committee for West Bengal. The political atmosphere in Bengal is charged amid allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and ED searches at I-PAC premises.
 
A final decision on the poll strategy in Bengal is expected to be taken by the Congress leadership in the next few days.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

cord set for women
Best Stylish Co-Ord Sets for Women: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Live
Women's fashion
Trendy Co-Ord Sets for Women Comfort & Style | Amazon Republic Day Sale
Technology
AI won't replace human jobs, but augment human employees at scale, say experts
Technology
Goa ties up with Starlink to enhance digital connectivity, disaster resilience
silver rings
Elegant 925 Silver Rings for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Technology
BHIM app records over 300 pc growth in monthly transactions in 2025
Naxals
15 Maoists, including Anal Da with Rs 1 Cr bounty, killed in J'khnad encounter
Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026: IAF to fly ‘Sindoor’ formation with Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29
Women's Heels
Stylish Block Heel Sandals for Women | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
men formal shirts
Top Premium Formal Shirts for Men | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale