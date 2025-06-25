'No Alternative To Dialogue, Diplomacy': MEA Welcomes Iran-Israel Ceasefire

The Ministry of External Affairs has welcomed 'reports' of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that both countries had agreed to a truce.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement on Tuesday and said, "We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran's nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar."

MEA also expressed concern over the recent hostilities and said, "While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about."

MEA reiterated its longstanding position on the importance of peaceful conflict resolution. In a carefully worded statement released today, the government emphasized that “there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region.”

Meanwhile, another special flight carrying 282 Indian nationals stranded in conflict-hit Iran landed safely in New Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total number of people evacuated under Operation Sindhu to 2,858."282 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 00:01 hrs on 25th June. With this, 2858 Indian nationals have been brought home from Iran," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X.

The operation was launched amidst the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, which had gripped the region for the past couple of weeks before a ceasefire was agreed on Tuesday. The evacuees, upon arrival at the national capital, expressed their relief and gratitude to the Indian Government and the Indian Embassy in Iran for their safe evacuations .One individual described the conditions there, noting that the situation had improved in the region.

(With ANI Inputs)