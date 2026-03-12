‘No amount of storytelling...assumed victimhood’: India slams Pakistan over Taliban remark

The External Affairs Minister of India on Thursday rejected Pakistan’s allegation that New Delhi is aiding Taliban-led Afghanistan against Islamabad. Reacting to Pakistan’s remark, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that it has become Pakistan’s nature to blame India for its misdeeds. Jaiswal highlighted that Pakistan is a state sponsoring terrorism, and no amount of storytelling will alter this fact.

“We reject such baseless allegations. It has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for its misdeeds. As a state sponsor of terrorism for decades, Pakistan has zero credibility when it comes to cross-border terrorism. No amount of storytelling is going to alter this reality, nor is anyone fooled by Pakistan's assumed victimhood,” said Jaiswal.

The MEA also said that India has no conversations with Pakistan on restoring the air services.

Reacting to Pakistan's concern regarding India-Canada nuclear deal, Jaiswal said, " India's credentials regarding non-proliferation are impeccable and well recognised by the global community. A country with a well-documented history of clandestine nuclear proliferation can hardly preach the virtues of export controls and proliferation risks. Such ludicrous statements are nothing more than an attempt by Pakistan to distract from its own abysmal record."

Notably, Pakistan had voiced strong concerns over the recently finalized uranium supply and nuclear reactor technology agreement between Canada and India, calling it a “selective exception” that could undermine regional stability and weaken global non-proliferation norms.

Pakistan warned that the agreement could have concerning strategic implications. By obtaining uranium supplies from abroad for its civilian nuclear programme, India may be able to allocate more of its limited domestic reserves to military purposes. However, India rejected the allegations. "We reject this statement made by Pakistan on the matter," said the MEA.

Canada and India have recently announced of a $2.6 billion uranium supply deal, alongside plans to collaborate on the development of small modular nuclear reactors and advanced reactor technologies.

On the evolving conditions in the West Asia, Jaiswal said that India's External Affairs Minister has been talking with his Iranian counterpart and three conversations have happened in the recent few days. "As far as the impact of the war, it is there for everybody to see what's happening around. Several of our lives have been impacted by it, not just ours, but of people and countries around the world," said Jaiwal, adding that India is carrying out evacuation of its nationals wherever necessary.